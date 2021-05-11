Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 914,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.