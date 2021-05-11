Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $300,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. 776,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

