Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $32.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.