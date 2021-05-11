Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $24.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

