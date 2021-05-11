Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $164.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.14. The company had a trading volume of 501,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,652. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

