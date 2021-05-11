Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $358.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.21 and its 200-day moving average is $261.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.