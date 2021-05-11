Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NYSE:C opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

