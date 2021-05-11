Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $156,627.17 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $156,627.17 and $959.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,070,162 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.