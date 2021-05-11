Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.80

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and traded as high as $21.25. Clariant shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 260 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.

About Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.