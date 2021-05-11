Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CLVT opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

