Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Roth Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 4,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,384. The company has a market capitalization of $635.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Clarus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

