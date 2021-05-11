Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. 3,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.46 million, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.