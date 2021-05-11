Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

