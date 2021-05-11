ClinTex CTi Market Cap Tops $11.92 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00084376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00060300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00796413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.29 or 0.09462739 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 72,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars.

