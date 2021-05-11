Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 275,948 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -176.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

