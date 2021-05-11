CNB Bank Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

