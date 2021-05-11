CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) were down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 1,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

About CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

