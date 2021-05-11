Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.30

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.30 and traded as high as C$119.63. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$118.24, with a volume of 328,361 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,305 shares of company stock worth $2,955,180.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

