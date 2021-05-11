Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Coherent worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

