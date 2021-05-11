Colgate-Palmolive (CL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL):

5/3/2021 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales beat the same. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines improved year over year backed by higher investments in premium innovation, digital transformation and advertising. Earnings and operating profit were aided by positive pricing in each segment. Robust pricing, productivity gains and funding-the-growth initiative aided gross margin. Also, its innovation and expansion strategy bode well. Management reiterated its previously stated guidance for 2021. However, deleverage in advertising and SG&A expenses as well as raw material cost inflations remain concerns. Also, elevated logistic expenses are likely to remain headwinds.”

5/3/2021 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,479 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,568,000 after acquiring an additional 73,397 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 74,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

