Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,158 shares of company stock worth $8,175,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

