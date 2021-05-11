Collateral Pay Price Up 62.3% This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00003620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00247960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.85 or 0.01192018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.95 or 0.00757037 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,559,822 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

