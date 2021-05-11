Collective Market Capitalization Achieves $358,989.10 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Collective has a total market cap of $358,989.10 and approximately $20,815.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00005223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

