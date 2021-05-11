Collective Market Capitalization Tops $358,989.10 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00005223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $358,989.10 and approximately $20,815.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

