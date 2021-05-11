Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

