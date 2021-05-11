Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Sells $233,319.78 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. 15,422,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,145,965. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

