Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

