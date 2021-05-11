Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after buying an additional 159,496 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after buying an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after buying an additional 1,390,081 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vale stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

