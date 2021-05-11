Comerica Bank Sells 14,379 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock worth $322,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.