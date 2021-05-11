Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 1%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 1,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.46.

About Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

