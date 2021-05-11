Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.23 ($6.15) and traded as high as €5.76 ($6.78). Commerzbank shares last traded at €5.61 ($6.60), with a volume of 6,724,920 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

