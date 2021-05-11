Comparing Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) & Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

5.3% of Community Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Amalgamated Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $17.48 million 2.86 N/A N/A N/A Amalgamated Financial $215.15 million 2.35 $46.47 million $1.49 10.88

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Community Heritage Financial and Amalgamated Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Amalgamated Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Community Heritage Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A Amalgamated Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Community Heritage Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services. This segment also provides deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The Mortgage Banking segment primarily engages in the origination of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. It operates seven branches located in Frederick and Washington Counties, Maryland. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit, prepaid, and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. It serves advocacy-based non-profits, social welfare organizations, labor unions, political organizations, foundations, sustainability-focused, socially responsible businesses, and other for-profit companies, as well as their members and stakeholders. The company operates a network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston; and a digital banking and mobile platform. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.