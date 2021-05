Comparing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Farfetch alerts:

This table compares Farfetch and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -77.29% -81.22% -31.98% Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Farfetch and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85 Fiverr International 1 2 7 0 2.60

Farfetch currently has a consensus price target of $54.62, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $226.09, suggesting a potential upside of 29.00%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.02 billion 14.35 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -34.18 Fiverr International $107.07 million 50.97 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -149.21

Fiverr International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farfetch beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.