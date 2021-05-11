Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $827.44 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Compound has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $570.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $827.44 or 0.01468821 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

