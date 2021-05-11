Compugen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical volume of 492 call options.
CGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
CGEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 208,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Compugen has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
