Compugen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical volume of 492 call options.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

CGEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 208,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Compugen has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

