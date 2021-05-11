CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.20 ($95.53).

COP opened at €64.10 ($75.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €72.98 and a 200 day moving average of €75.85.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

