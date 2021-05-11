Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,873. The company has a market capitalization of $438.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

