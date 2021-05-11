Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

