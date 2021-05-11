Conceal Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $199,460.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,783.61 or 1.00615214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $863.00 or 0.01529161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.99 or 0.00749504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.57 or 0.00389052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00240799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,906,261 coins and its circulating supply is 11,043,874 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.