Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.46. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.