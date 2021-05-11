Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 25,468 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,468 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $20,374.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFMS remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,542,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

