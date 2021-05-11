Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

CFMS stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

