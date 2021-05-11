Connectome (CNTM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $552,061.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $340,352.27 and $552,061.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Connectome has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00084390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00107234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.46 or 0.00780456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.17 or 0.09243053 BTC.

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

