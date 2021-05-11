ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

