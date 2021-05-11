ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 43.0% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.09. 526,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479,566. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

