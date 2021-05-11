Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CHFWU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 18th

Consonance-HFW Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CHFWU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 18th. Consonance-HFW Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

CHFWU stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

