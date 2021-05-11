Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CNST traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,509. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $966.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

