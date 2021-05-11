Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.69

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 54156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

