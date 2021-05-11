Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.69

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 54156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
