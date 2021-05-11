Contrasting Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and State Street (NYSE:STT)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ally Financial alerts:

This table compares Ally Financial and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 12.22% 6.43% 0.49% State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 1 16 0 2.94 State Street 1 6 6 0 2.38

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $45.72, indicating a potential downside of 12.83%. State Street has a consensus target price of $83.54, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ally Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Street has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $6.39 billion 3.04 $1.72 billion $3.72 14.10 State Street $13.13 billion 2.28 $2.24 billion $6.17 13.95

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Ally Financial. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc., a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans, financing dealer floorplans, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.