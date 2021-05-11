Contrasting Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 3 6 0 2.67 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus target price of $33.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.21%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.53%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 11.72% 2.23% 1.47% Chatham Lodging Trust -39.04% -10.16% -5.14%

Volatility & Risk

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Chatham Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 10.28 $141.04 million $1.11 33.44 Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 1.86 $18.70 million $1.85 6.79

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

